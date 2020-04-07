UPDATE: Monongalia County Commission proposes changes to COVID-19-driven alcohol ordinance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission plans to update the alcohol ordinance it released recently in order to allow for more access to the products.

According to Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom, the commission received a communication from the Attorney General’s office giving advice on planned updates to the alcohol ordinance.

Those updates are allowing for those with an out-of-state identification to use their military ID to purchase hard liquor products and allowing for those with a student ID to purchase in conjunction with providing a valid state ID, according to Bloom.

Another stipulation added to the ordinance was limiting purchases of hard liquor products to three per person, which, Bloom said, was a stipulation added in order to prevent in-state residents for making purchases for out-of-state residents, prevent individuals from hording hard liquor products and to prevent a “black market” system.

Bloom said that they have Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Gov. Jim Justice’s approval for these new additions to the ordinance, and that the ordinance itself is only temporary; once the governor lifts his stay-at-home order, Bloom expects this ordinance to be lifted, as well.

Also, four other “border counties” in the state have passed ordinances similar to the one Bloom and the commission have proposed, and Bloom expects more counties near to Monongalia to follow suit.