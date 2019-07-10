UPS phone scam reported in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new scam where callers are pretending to be UPS drivers delivering packages has been reported in Monongalia County.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, callers are identifying themselves as UPS drivers attempting to deliver a package. So far, the sheriff’s office has received two complaint calls related to the scam.

In one of the calls, the caller asked the homeowner if he was going to be home so the caller could deliver a package. When the homeowner asked what address the caller was delivering the package to, the caller became angry and accused the homeowner of not knowing his own address, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is advising people to hang up if they receive such a call and to then call UPS to find out if there are any deliveries trying to be made.