MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that the West Virginia Community Hub will receive a nearly $250,000 grant to aid rural communities.

The grant will help provide financial and technical assistance through the Rural Community Development Initiative Program.

“At Rural Development, we are advocates for investors in and partners to rural communities in the businesses, people and organizations within those communities,” USDA West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn said.

The funding will go towards the West Virginia Community Hub’s HubCAP program which has worked with over 25 low-income and rural communities. With this funding, the program will provide training to five low-income and rural communities in the state that are still recovering from the pandemic.

“It allows these communities diversify their economies, strengthen their infrastructure and also become more resilient so they can tackle some tough times and come out even stronger,” Thorn said.