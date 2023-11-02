MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Local Veterans and Veteran Health Administration officials gathered in Morgantown on Thursday to touch base at the VA Medical Center Fall Town Hall.

This is the third Town Hall meeting that the Louis A. Johnson Medical Center has held for Veterans, family members and the public. The meetings are intended to provide local veterans with a wide-open forum as well as for Veteran Health Administration officials to hear directly from beneficiaries as a step toward improvement and rebuilding trust among Veterans.

“The most important thing is to share with them some new things that they might not be familiar with. Services that they are granted but maybe don’t really know about it and so they don’t access it. It’s also great for us, because we can hear validation that you know we’re doing certain things right or that things are meaningful to them,” said Executive Director of the Louis A. Johnson Medical Center, Barbra Forsha.

Veterans who attended Thursday’s meeting brought up many concerns and ideas they had for the VA Medical Center.