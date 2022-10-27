MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Valley HealthCare System of North Central West Virginia was awarded a grant to expand mental health services within the region.

The grant gives the company four million dollars across four years. It was funded through a Department of Health and Human Services initiative.

“We have wonderful consultants we are working with, we have funding to hire the people we need,” CEO Brian Sharp said.

The funding will allow the company to expand its staff and services on route to becoming one of the first certified community behavioral health clinics in West Virginia.

“This grant will allow us to expand our services and improve the way we serve our clients,” Sharp said in a press release.

Sharp also stressed that the plans with this funding will be carefully thought through with a needs assessment.

“It’s an exciting time to be doing what we do in the state of West Virginia because we have such good people as a state supporting our mission and our efforts to support our clients,” Sharp said.