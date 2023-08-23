MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Around a hundred golfers were in attendance for Operation Welcome Home‘s Veterans Golf Classic on Wednesday at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown.

The classic is a charity golf outing that benefits Operation Welcome Home and its mission of helping veterans and their families throughout the region.

“The more our name gets out to the community, the more people know about us and the more veterans and their families we can reach,” Operation Welcome Home Executive Director Nicole Gerard said. “It’s also one of our biggest fundraisers of the year so it allows us to raise money for the programs and everything that we are doing for veterans and their families.”

The money raised at this year’s event will go toward a new program, which will allow veterans to use Mountain Line Transit Authority for free rides. Gerard says that this will be significant in helping veterans get groceries, go to appointments or do recreational activities.

“It’s going to help us raise funds to help veterans with transportation needs in Monongalia County,” Gerard said. “This golf tournament was perfect to be able to help us provide the funds for that transportation.”

For more information about the classic, click here.