Morgantown, W.Va. (WBOY) – With October here and colder temperatures on the horizon, fewer outdoor activities are starting to take place. However, that didn’t stop one local golf outing from hitting the links on Wednesday.

The Veterans Golf Classic teed off at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown. The event was hosted by Operation Welcome Home.

Golfer tees off at the Veterans Golf Classic (WBOY – Image)

The non-profit organization has the event to help raise money to support veterans and their families throughout the region. This year, 30 teams, featuring 118 golfers, took part in the outing.

“This golf outing is one of our major fundraisers. It really elicits a response from the community because so many people that maybe wouldn’t even know what Operation Welcome Home does are here to play, here to volunteer, here to be a part of the event,” Operation Welcome Home Executive Director Tiffany Summerlin said. “It just helps Operation Welcome Home to make an even better impact on the community and affect the lives of veterans we serve.”

Many different sponsors also contributed to the success of the event.

“We really need sponsorship to make it something that will actually be beneficial for us to be able to raise money for us to do the work that we do,” Summerlin said. “I’m super appreciative of (the sponsors).”