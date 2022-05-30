MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 548 held its annual wreath ceremony at the Monongalia County Court House on Monday morning.

Despite the years lost to the pandemic, “this ceremony has been held every year for as long as 1971,” said Tom Bloom, President of Monongalia’s County Commission.

At the beginning of this wreath ceremony, Jeremy Allio, the organizer, guided the presentation along. He started off with the Pledge of Allegiance and then led into prayer. Allio then spoke about the importance of Memorial Day, and how this ceremony helps us remember those who gave their lives for our freedom. “We need to keep the memory of the fallen alive, let our youth understand that their freedom was paid forward by the expense of those who fought,” Jeremy Allio said.

The wreath presentation began not too long after. Each wreath stood for a war in which our country has served. “It is of greatest hopes that we never have to add another wreath,” Bloom mentioned.

The Honor Guard doing the Vet 21 Salute and “Taps” on trumpet. (WBOY Image)

After all nine of the wreaths had been presented to the crowd, it was the Honor Guard’s turn to do something special. The Guard did a Vet 21 Salute, where a total of six veterans participated in giving “the highest honor.” The seventh veteran played “Taps” on his trumpet, which is a call that is usually sounded at funerals, memorial services and wreath ceremonies.

President of Monongalia County Commissions, Tom Bloom, with his Father’s life member card. (WBOY Image)

When discussing the importance of services around the world on Memorial Day, Tom Bloom said, “I’m torn. I’m honored because I have my father here with me. I know what he went through, I know what his comrades went through, and it’s bittersweet. I’m able to move on and he isn’t, but I want to keep his legacy and for all those soldiers who died, I want their legacy known.”

As everyone sits and enjoys their families, and their beautiful day, Bloom wants people to take thirty seconds to reflect on what was needed to get to this point.