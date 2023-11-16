MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Vice Versa in Morgantown’s liquor license has a public safety suspension, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration confirmed to 12 News on Thursday.

At this time, the High Street bar’s license is not revoked. It was suspended on Nov. 9 and can be reinstated on Nov. 20, but the suspension could be extended if it is deemed necessary. Currently, the ABCA said there is an “ongoing investigation.”

The decision on whether or not to reinstate the license would be based on the results of the investigation, the ABCA said.

The ABCA would not provide any details of the investigation but said that 12 News would need to reach out to the Monongalia County Health Department.

12 News reached out to the health department and was told it, too was unable to comment at this time.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the Monongalia County Health Department’s response.