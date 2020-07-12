Viking Performance Training holds first competition since COVID-19 shut down

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Viking Performance Training was able to hold its two day “Summer Raid Weekend,” full of competitive lifting, despite the coronavirus cancelling all other competitions so far this year.

In 2019, the training facility was able to hold a total of 15 competitions. This year has been different, and Saturday and Sunday were the first time people were able to compete since January. Event organizer Paul Mouser said the employees were happy to get men and women out competing again.

“It’s been a great response. We purposefully kept the roster small so we didn’t have a whole lot of people,” said Mouser. “We didn’t want to have an overabundance of people wanting to get back into competition, but the people who are here are very happy about it.”

Teams worked diligently to disinfect equipment between every single competitor. Masks were required inside the facility for everyone except the person lifting.

“A few years ago I was looking for a place to compete and I got fed up and started running them. It caught on and its grown a lot,” Mouser said. “This is our first competition since the COVID-19 shut down of everything, so we’re obviously excited to be back out here.”

Mouser said Viking Performance Training hopes to hold more competitions, as long as people stick to following the guidelines.