Vintage clothing store marks grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Modern Throwback, a vintage clothing company, marked its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 17, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony was held by Main Street Morgantown and it left the owner, Chayton Luevano, in a feeling of disbelief.

Luevano, center, holding scissors during the ribbon-cutting ceremony

“Honestly, it’s so like pretty surreal, just the fact that people, you know, take the time out of their day to like, come by and shop,” Luevano said. It’s a pretty cool experience to me. Because, like I said, I’ve been online, so you know, the customer-owner interface is never anything I experienced. So, yeah it’s awesome. It’s been a dream come true.”

Luevano said he started his online business in 2016. He always dreamt of making it bigger, but first, he had to graduate from college.

While he was in college, Luevano said having his online business helped to pay for a lot of the costs at the time.

Luevano in from of his store on High Street

“I paid, not necessarily through school, but paid for my in groceries and stuff,” he said. “And, it was doing pretty well online.”

After graduating with his supply chain management degree from West Virginia University in the spring of 2021, he took the next step and opened his brick-and-mortar space. Luevano said he looked around Morgantown and saw that there was not a store selling vintage clothing, so he decided to open one.

“I figured it would be a great idea to open one,” he said.

Now, it’s been open for a month and he’s selling the same type of vintage clothes in person as he did online.

Customer browsing the racks at Modern Throwback

“We sell vintage clothing of all sorts: WVU t-shirts, hats, jeans, sweatshirts, anything you can really think of; 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s,” Luevano said.

Everything he sells is “true vintage products” and are not reproductions, Luevano said.

And for now, he’s the only employee on staff, so it’s “a one-man show”. But, so far, the business has been going well. Luevano said the hope is to keep growing and keep finding ways to reach new customers. His message to people who don’t know about Modern Throwback is simple.

“If you want to get some really cool clothes that are one of the kind, that not a lot of other people have, at a decent, affordable price, then stop on by,” Luevano said.

Customer waits to checkout at Modern Throwback

Modern Throwback’s owner said he’s happy with how things are going so far and he is grateful to everyone who has helped him get his business going and, also, for those who have stopped by the shop.

“Thank you to everybody that’s come and shopped for the month that I’ve been open,” Luevano said. “And I hope that it keeps going like this.”

You can follow Modern Throwback on Instagram, or visit the store, which is located at 360 High Street. Business hours are 1-7 p.m. every day, except for Saturday when the store is closed.