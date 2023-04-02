MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park held its third annual April Pools Day event Sunday, teaching kids all about summer safety.

During the event, visitors learned about pool safety, fire prevention, bike safety and much more. Dozens of vendors setup with safety equipment, and first responders showed what to do in various summer emergencies.

Those who participated in the April Pools Day event were also able to swim for free in the Aquatic Centers pool.

April Pools Day. (WBOY Image)

“What we are really trying to do is make it a fun event. We’re giving them a free swim pass when they come so they get to do these fun things, while also being educated about something, and it kind of creates a hype around summer safety,” Danielle Rudash, Coordinator of Community Events and Engagement, said.

The current Aquatic Center pool hours are still on a winter schedule until May 18, 2023.

For more information about the Aquatic Center and Track Complex, click here.