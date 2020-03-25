Volunteers in Monongalia County are taking care of their neighbors by giving out free food

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man and a few of his friends have taken upon themselves to help feed their neighbors who might not be able to leave their homes.

Veteran Jeffrey Friend and a few of his friends have set up a bag lunch distribution center at the Westover VFW. The group purchases all of the supplies to makes sandwiches and stuff the lunch bags full of tasty treats. They have set up a drive through service Monday-Friday at the VFW where anyone, of any age, can pull up and get lunches for free without getting out of their cars.

They also deliver to the elderly and needy or people without a car living in Westover, Granville and Star City. Friend explained that he wants to give back to people in need.

“We know that people are in need. We know that people doesn’t have the means to go out and get food. We know the elderly are actually scared to go out. We’re somewhat, a little more fortunate and I have the energy, the health, my colleagues also have the health and energy so we just want to help the community. We want to do something that is not heard of anymore.”

Those who are interested in donating food items or money to help support Friend’s cause, can drop off those Items at the Westover VFW.