Volunteers walk in unity for bleeding disorder awareness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The National Hemophilia Foundation hosted its 5th Annual Unite Walk, as participants came together to raise money people who struggle with bleeding disorders.

Each dollar collected is dedicated to finding better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders and to preventing the complications of these disorders through education, advocacy and research.

“The main message is of course to raise awareness and at the same time trying to raise funds for the chapter to provide education, research, and overall support for families in West Virginia.” said Fernando Andrzejevski, Executive Director West Virginia Chapter National Hemophilia Foundation.

“The work we’ve been able to do over the past 5 years has been amazing. We’ve built great partnerships with the school systems to help teachers help identify students that may be affected by a bleeding disorder and don’t know it, because for a lot of people getting treatment early and getting the proper treatment is absolutely critical for them to lead a normal life.” Christopher Britton, president of West Virginia Chapter National Hemophilia Foundation.

This year The National Hemophilia Foundation raised more than $20,000 and had more than 35 participants for the walk in Morgantown.

For more information on The National Hemophilia Foundation you can click here or call (681)-212-9255.