MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Von Blaze, a high-end sandwich restaurant that opened in Morgantown in 2022, announced that it it is expanding into a second restaurant with a unique menu format.

Von Blaze announced on Friday that the new restaurant it has been teasing for the past month will be “Quarterly,” an upscale casual dining restaurant on High Street that will completely change its menu every three months. One quarter, the restaurant might offer a menu of German foods and then something completely different, like ramen, the next.

The post also said that Quarterly will have a cocktail bar with drinks to match each quarterly menu.

“We think it’s going to be exciting for both you as customers and us as staff by keeping it fresh and new 3 months at a time,” Von Blaze’s post said.

At first, Quarterly will be open five days a week for dinner only.

Owner Chris McDonald also wants to use Quarterly as a place for upcoming chefs to test our their new ideas—an “incubator space,” the post said.

“We want to offer the space and a quarter to other Chefs in the area who may have an amazing restaurant idea or family recipes but may not have an opportunity to showcase their skills and acting as a guest chef during a 3 month period.”

The post said that they are still working out some logistical details and warned that Von Blaze might have more construction noise in the coming weeks as McDonald works to get Quarterly ready to go. “We hope you are as excited as we are and hope to see you soon,” the post concluded.

For the latest information, make sure you follow Von Blaze on Facebook.