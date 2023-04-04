MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Should Morgantown be represented by green or blue? Or by the river or mountains? The city is asking that you cast your vote online.

Last month the city of Morgantown announced its rebranding initiative and asked for input from social media on what the new logo should look like. Now it has narrowed down the options and is asking community members to vote on the 1. Logo types, 2. Color scheme, and 3. Should it include the city name?

The online survey went live on Tuesday and asks five questions. First, it asks you to choose a type of logo and gives examples of each; as of Tuesday afternoon, the environment style was winning by a large margin.

Second, it asks what key Morgantown landmarks should be included in the logo and gives the Monongahela River, trees/mountains/hills, traveling barges on the river, and the Rail Trail as options. When this story was published, the Mon River and trees/mountains/hills were neck and neck.

After that, it asks two questions about the color scheme. For the primary color, there are two blue options and two green options to choose from. For the secondary color, people can vote for Morgantown Nail (gray), Morgantown Sun (yellow/gold) or Morgantown Glass (light gray/white). The darker blue option and gold were in the lead as of Tuesday afternoon, a nod to West Virginia University.

The final question asks whether the name “Morgantown” should be included in the logo or not.

The survey said on Tuesday that there were six days left to answer, meaning that the public will have until Monday to vote. After that, the survey says that the city will evaluate the data and begin the design process within a few weeks. Once a few logo options are created, the city will ask the public to vote on those.

The link to the survey can be found here.