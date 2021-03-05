W.Va. Senators announce federal funding for WVU online STEM education

Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Additional funding is making its way to West Virginia University to advance opportunities in online STEM learning.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $307,040 for the West Virginia University Research Corporation (WVURC) through the National Science Foundation (NSF).

“The COVID-19 pandemic created major challenges for all of our educational institutions, forcing students to adapt to new methods of learning. It is welcome news to see that that NSF and WVU are working together to bridge gaps in our tutoring procedures by forming effective solutions that help our students in STEM majors. I have long been an advocate for STEM programs in West Virginia, and I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to ensure funding is secured to support important efforts like this one,” Senator Capito said.

This funding will support a research project that seeks to identify and implement effective, evidenced-based online tutoring practices for undergraduate STEM learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools and universities have transitioned to virtual classrooms, drastically changing how our students learn. West Virginia University’s research will address the challenges of online tutoring for college mathematics and will aim to identify best practices to help other universities better educate their students,” Senator Manchin said. “The National Science Foundation continues to be a great partner for West Virginia and our universities and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this research for students in West Virginia and across the nation.”