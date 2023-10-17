MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic near the Mountainlair in downtown Morgantown is being rerouted for a water line break, according to the Morgantown Utility Board.

In a Facebook post, the utility board announced that Willey Street in front of the Book Exchange is closed for the water line break.

All traffic going from the Mountainlair to High Street is being rerouted to University Avenue, according to the post, and the right lane of Chestnut Street heading toward Wiley Street is closed.

The post said the closures are expected to last until 4 p.m. when the work is completed.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, West Virginia 511 was showing traffic backed up on Beechurst Avenue at the intersection of University Avenue.