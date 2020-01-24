Water management workshop hosted by West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Erickson Alumni Center at West Virginia University hosted experts from across the country for a two-day long water and soil management and preservation workshop.

Members from the Chesapeake Bay Science and Technical Advisory Committee to gather information and take notes on how to better sustain their water and soil quality.

Environmental and conservation groups, from all over the country, as well as state a federal public officials spoke and discussed different solutions and practices farmers and land preservers can take part in. The goal was to converse and share their ideas on how to overall improve, and treat water better.

“We’re looking at where there’s opportunity to store more water, and also managing water that both benefit agricultural production for farmers,” said Director of Nature Conservancy Amy Jacobs. “Also achieving our environmental outcomes such as water quality, flood storage, flood reduction down stream, and other benefits we can receive through different practices.”