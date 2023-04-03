MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) Extension’s West Virginia 4-H youth development program announced that it will soon host Camp Jump Start, a camping experience for West Virginia youths.

According to WVU Extension, the camp will be held at WVU Jackson’s Mill from July 7 through July 9 and will be open to kids ages 10 and 11.

“Campers do not have to be members of 4-H to participate, but previous overnight camp experience is required,” WVU Extension said.

“Camp Jump Start is a wonderful opportunity to have a state camp experience at Jackson’s Mill in a setting specifically created for 10- and 11-year-olds,” Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension 4-H agent in Mineral County, said. “They will make new friends from around West Virginia and gain confidence in themselves that will help spread their wings in the future.”

Over the three days, campers will explore Jackson’s Mill, learn about STEM, hold campfires and participate in outdoor activities such as kayaking, climbing, shooting sports, swimming, tie-dye, crafts and more.

“Camp Jump Start is all the things you think of when you think of summer camp,” Jason Burnside, WVU Extension 4-H camping specialist, said. “If kids know they are interested in these activities, they get the chance to come to a statewide camp early and see what that experience is like.”

Registration, which can be done here, will remain open till June 22, 2023, and costs $125.