West Virginia Academy, charter school in Morgantown approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s first three charters have officially been authorized. Morgantown’s West Virginia Academy, Nitro’s Preparatory Academy and the Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy were approved by the state charter schools board on Wednesday.

The state legislature passed a law in 2019 allowing West Virginia to have charter schools.

“This is a really good day for West Virginia families, particularly families in Monongalia and Preston Counties, as there will now be a free public charter school in our community,” said John Treu, President of West Virginia Academy.

According to a press release, West Virginia Academy will officially open its doors next fall in 2022 and will serve preschool through ninth grade in its first year. It then plans to add a grade each year after that, so its first graduating class will be in 2026.

According to the West Virginia Academy website, the charter school is different from other schools because every student is a “scholar” and is referred to as such, and it uses a modified calendar and schedule. The academy also will implement programs such as the Internation Baccalaureate Middle Years Program and an ambassador program.

