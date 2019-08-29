West Virginia Black Bears host 1,800 elementary students

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears hosted all fourth and fifth grade students in Monongalia County, Thursday morning.

Students started out their new school year with a field trip to support the Black Bears.

“I heard a couple of kids as we were walking in say, ‘I’ve never been to a baseball game before’, so that’s really nice,” said Dennis Gallen, Principal at Cheat Lake Elementary. “It’s nice to give them that experience and we’ve got this beautiful stadium right here, with this great team right here, so why not come and show our support.”

Black Bear officials said that this field trip was the first of its kind and that they have hopes to continue their partnership with Mon County Schools for future events.