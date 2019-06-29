West Virginia Black Bears host charity car wash

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears held a fundraising event with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Players like Dean Lockery, spent their Saturday morning washing cars to raise money for a charity that to some, has become personal.

“My coach in college, his mother actually passed away from Alzheimer’s, so I’ve been doing the Alzheimer’s walk for the past four years. It’s just a great thing to show him and be able to support him and his family all the way in West Virginia and obviously give back to our community. So, overall it’s a great thing,” said Lockery.

The Black Bears hold fundraisers like these each year, inviting the community to get to know the players all while supporting a good cause.

.