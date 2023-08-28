MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Black Bears (WVBB) teamed up with Breezeline this summer to support STEM education in Monongalia County schools.

According to a release from Breezeline, during the summer season, anytime the Black Bears stole a base, Breezeline would donate to Monongalia County Schools. In total, the Black Bears stole 103 bases at home games during the 2023 season, which led to Breezeline donating $5,000.

The release said that the funds would specifically go towards “providing additional resources to support students’ educational needs and enhance their overall learning experience.”

“We are proud to team up with Breezeline to support such an important cause,” Chris Allen, General Manager of the West Virginia Black Bears, said. “This initiative not only supports our local schools, but it also encourages our players to work harder on the field, knowing that their efforts will directly impact the community.”

The Black Bears played their final home game in Morgantown on Aug. 27 and plan to finish up their regular season schedule this week with two away series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Frederick Keys.