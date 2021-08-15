West Virginia Botanic Garden holds ‘A Great Gatsby Garden Party’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Garden held its annual garden party on Sunday at the botanic garden.

The theme for this year’s party was “A Great Gatsby Garden Party”, with attendees dressing in attire appropriate for the time.

Attendees at “A Great Gatsby Garden Party” at the West Virginia Botanic Garden

The event included dinner for guests, as well as live music and an auction.

Officials with the botanic garden said this fundraiser is one of the biggest events that helps keep the garden going.

“The West Virginia Botanic Garden is a non-profit organization, and this is one of our biggest fundraising events of the year,” said Philip Smith, Executive Director for the West Virginia Botanic Garden. “This is the things that we have to have to be able to fund all of the things that create this garden and keep it going year-round for the community to enjoy.”

The garden also thanks the community for its support of the party and the botanic garden.