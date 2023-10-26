MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Who says Halloween is just for kids, your dog can get in on all the fun too!

The WV Botanic Garden hosted its annual Howl-O-Ween Doggie Trick or Treat event on Thursday for all the good boys and girls who celebrate.

Photos from previous Howl-O-Ween events, courtesy of WV Botanic Garden.

Officials with the event said that it was inspired by the number of dog walkers that frequent the WV Botanic Garden and the organization’s urge to show appreciation towards them.

Last year the garden saw about 180 pups in costume and this year it’s hoping for even more. To encourage attendees to put their best paw forward with costumes, an award will be presented to the best-dressed dog.

12 News spoke with the executive director of WV Botanic Garden, Philip Smith, on why the garden loved to host this event every year.

“It’s a lot of joy, you know. Pets bring us a lot of joy anyways, so seeing them all dressed up in costume, it’s kind of magical to be out here. All these pet owners talking to one another and commenting on each other’s costumes. Dog lovers are dog lovers, they love all these dogs,” said Smith.

To encourage carpooling and the addition of more parking, the WV Botanic Garden is charging attendees for their parking spots. Preregistration for the event is also encouraged as well.

