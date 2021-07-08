West Virginia Botanic Garden hosts summer concert series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Thursday, the West Virginia Botanic Garden in Morgantown hosted 18 Strings band in its newly developed amphitheater and events lawn.

Officials with the botanic gardens said they have tried coming up with a variety of new events and programs to offer to the public. All of the tickets sales from the summer concert series goes back into helping the maintenance and upkeep of the grounds.

“The event lawn here is really kind of a magical place. The way we have it landscaped. There is not any other concert venues around that have a heavily skillfully landscaped garden that surrounds them,” said Philip Smith, Executive Director of the West Virginia Botanic Garden.

In addition to its concert series, they will be hosting their ‘Season of Good Taste Dinner Series’ and will also be hosting a garden party in August with a roaring 20’s theme.