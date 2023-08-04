CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia children who have lost a loved one have the opportunity to meet others like them while learning to process their grief.

West Virginia Caring’s Camp Caring, formerly Camp Nabe, is returning to Camp Mountaineer in Morgantown on Saturday, Aug. 5, and is now accepting applications for children aged 6-14.

The free, one-day grief and loss camp helps children who are experiencing the death of a loved one by “Utilizing fun activities, trained counsellors, art therapy, and large and small group activities,” according to a WV Caring release.

WV Caring also offers workshops at the same time for the adults in the child’s life with the hopes of helping the family as a whole through a difficult time.

For more information about the camp or to file an application, you can visit the WV Caring website.