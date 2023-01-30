MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc. will certainly be dancing a little happier in the coming days as the group received $10,000 of funding through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The group was one of four to receive funding through the endowment.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) made the announcement alongside members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“West Virginia has a rich cultural history, and it’s important we maintain our state’s creative spirit and proud traditions for generations to come,” Senator Capito said.

“West Virginia has a vibrant culture of arts and music, and our entire state is very proud of the important role that artists and musicians play in our communities,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased that the NEA is investing in these four programs to support our talented artists as they pursue their passions and enrich West Virginia and the entire country.”

The funding will go towards supporting Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc.’s Challenge America Initiative.