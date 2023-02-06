CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Three West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) hiring events will be held in West Virginia in February this year.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance and Bureau for Social Services will be using the events to look for potential employees.

“Events will interview for several positions, including Child Protective Service Workers and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services), qualifying for a $2,500 appointment incentive with an agreement of one-year of employment,” according to a DHHR release.

The events will be held in:

Kanawha County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4190 Washington Street West, Charleston, W.Va. 25313.

Monongalia County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 112 South High Street, Morgantown, W.Va. 26501.

Mercer County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 200 Davis Street, Princeton, W.Va. 24740.

Some jobs will be exclusive to different counties. You can explore your career options by visiting the DHHR’s website.

To register for the Kanawha County and Monongalia County events, call 304-590-7966. For the Mercer County event, call 304-389-6058. You can also email DHHRJobs@wv.gov.