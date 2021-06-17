West Virginia faith leaders speak out on Equality Act

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fairness West Virginia held an event at First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown to speak out in support of the Equality Act.

Faith leaders gathered to urge Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., to support the Equality Act, which is federal legislation that would modernize the nation’s civil rights laws.

Executive Director Andrew Schneider said they believed it was important to have faith leaders help advocate for this bill.

“This LGBTQ nondiscrimination is a large part,” said Schneider. “One of the highest principles of faith.”

Schneider also explained that they want both senators to know that the faith community is behind this bill.

“Were still one of 29 states where there is no protection for LGBTQ people,” explained Schneider. “Where you can still be denied housing because of who you are and who you love.”

Some faith leaders have also signed an open letter endorsing LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections.