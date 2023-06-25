MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Film Office and WV Filmmakers’ Guild teamed up in Morgantown to host their fifth two-day locations manager and scout workshop on Sunday.

With the new reboot of the West Virginia Film Office last July, and the reinstatement of the WV Film Tax Credit, the team has been striving to create a work force.

TV and film professionals from all over the U.S. came out and teach individuals interested in becoming location scouts and location managers.

Justin Owcar, president of West Virginia Filmmakers’ Guild, said, “we’re giving them an idea of what to expect when getting on a location. How to handle business owners, how to handle homeowners, how to make them all happy and then have these productions come into the state.”

There has been a big demand from film productions to come shoot projects in West Virginia, which has led to a need for bigger teams of scouts in all areas of the state.

Dave Lavender, West Virginia Film Office coordinator, said that there are many unique locations that West Virginia has to offer to the film industry.

“We think that our hospitality, and then also our ease of doing business, that we will be a great place to really build out the film industry,” Lavender said.

The two-day workshop was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 24-25.

Those interested can check out the next sponsored film industry training event that will be held on Aug. 20 at the Appalachian Film Festival in Huntington.