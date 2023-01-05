MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate was recently inducted into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Consumer Technology category. Michael Yan, 22, is the CEO and co-founder of Simplify Jobs, an online recruiting platform for jobs and internships with over 80,000 active users, and has raised $1.2 million in investor funding.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is an annual list that highlights young industry leaders who are 29 years old or younger. There are 20 different categories that each have 30 of the most prominent young entrepreneurs, business owners or influencers in their field. The Consumer Technology category focuses on people who create products that better consumers’ everyday life

Yan graduated from MHS in 2018, but before he founded Simplify Jobs in 2020, he worked as an intern for Harvard Medical School, MIT and Stanford, where he later decided to begin his undergrad in Computer Science.

Yan would meet his future business partner Ethan Horoschak in their freshman dorm at Stanford. Yan and Horoschak would meet the third co-founder of Simplify Jobs, Rushil Srivastava, at a hackathon later that year.

“When I first entered college, I had no idea where to even start,” Yan said in a correspondence with 12 News. “Talking to my cofounders, I realized we (and millions of other college students) were all in the same boat. Around the same time, the COVID pandemic had hit the US, and millions of people had lost jobs and were frantically looking for new positions.”

Yan, Rushil and Horoschak wanted to create a common application for jobs and built a program that would recommend jobs as well as help users autofill online job applications. After a positive reception for the program on LinkedIn, they took a break from college education and took Simplify Jobs through a business accelerator called YCombinator which has funded companies like Airbnb, DoorDash, Twitch and Coinbase.

“We honestly didn’t start Simplify with the prospect of building a startup – we kind of just wanted to address a problem we had been dealing with as job seekers! Today, we’ve built Simplify to be the first candidate-focused job platform – with an emphasis on early-career talent and those from underrepresented backgrounds.”

Yan said that 80% of Simplify’s users are people of color from over 1,200 different universities and that over two million applications were submitted through Simplify Jobs in 2022. Such a company seems bound to be successful after the pandemic, but Yan said building up the courage to work full-time on Simplify was the hardest part of the entire process.

If you have been looking for a job and want to try Simplify Jobs, you can add their Google Chrome extension to your web browser for free on their website.