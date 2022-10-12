MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, a small nonprofit in Morgantown is finding ways to ease some Ukrainian’s pain from losing everything.

Pamela Hines is the founder of Gold & Blue United, Inc., which brings Ukrainian refugees to the Morgantown area. She is looking to send warm clothes and bulletproof vests to soldiers in Odesa and toys and medications to an orphanage in Kyiv.

Gold & Blue United (Nexstar Media Wire)

“Everyone kind of assumes that the big nonprofits are taking care of everything, but there are still so many communities that are going without,” Hines said. “For the children, they have several kids with mental disabilities, they have a couple of children who are diabetic and at this point, they have no humanitarian aid coming to that area. ”

Hines says even as Ukrainians are getting small victories in the war, they still want to show their support.

“It’s important to us because we know these people, we know they are desperate, we know that they have no other outsource of resources coming in. They feel like they’re not being heard, they feel like they’re not being paid attention to at all,” she said.

Gold & Blue United needs to reach a goal of $5,000 to ship the items.

The group will be holding two events—one on Oct. 21 at Buddies Buds Co. in Morgantown from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and another on Oct. 26 at Buffalo Wild Wings from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the Suncrest Town Center—to raise money for shipping funds. Donations of clothes, toys or medications will also be taken at the events or can be arranged for a personal pick up by contacting the organization here.

The organization plans to send the donations by Nov. 10 in order to get the children toys before the holidays.