WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The family of late Capitol Police Officer Brain Sicknick wants a jury trial against former President Donald Trump and George Tanios, a former Morgantown restaurant owner, and a Pennsylvania man who were both convicted for their actions on the day of the U.S. Capitol Riot.

The lawsuit is also asking for at least $30 million in damages.

Tanios pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022, to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, a misdemeanor.

The other man named as a defendant in the lawsuit, Julian Khater of State College, PA pleaded guilty in September to assaulting three police officers, including Sicknick, with bear spray amid the Capitol riot. He pleaded guilty to Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon.

Photos taken on Jan. 6 from the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building that allegedly show Tanios and Khater. Credit: United States District Court For The District Of Columbia

Tanios brought the bear spray that Khater sprayed Sicknick with for self-defense purposes, according to Tanios’ attorneys.

Sicknick, according to a press release from the United States Capitol Police (USCP) published on April 19, 2021, suffered a stroke and died of natural causes on Jan. 7, 2021, according to another press release from the USCP.

The lawsuit filed in United States District Court For The District Of Columbia alleges that Khater and Tanios “intentionally and forcibly assaulted Officer Sicknick and others” and that Sicknick suffered physical injuries “as a direct result of the attack by Defendants Khater and Tanios.”

Click here to see the full lawsuit.