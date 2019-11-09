West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association holds annual meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association is having its annual meeting on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event features many companies that work in the oil and gas industries and is a chance to share ideas and happenings. Topics of discussion included updates on where the state stands in terms of oil and natural gas and plans for the future.

Executive director Anne Blankenship said the organization was a lot to discuss and that she was excited to be having this meeting.

“We’re really here to celebrate the industry and all the gains that we’ve made and also here about the issues that are challenges for us, updates on what our group is doing internally and also things that are happening regionally in the natural gas industry, updates on projects like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline,” Blankenship said.

She said the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) will carry liquified natural gas and connect with other interstate pipelines. Blankenship said the ACP will be significant to the natural gas industry be a huge initiative for the association. According to the website, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will create 17,240 jobs during construction and support thousands more with new industries.

Dominion Energy is the company behind the ACP, Blankenship said and that they are a big member of WVONGA, as the association is known. For that reason, Blankenship said they are working closely with Dominion by doing things like getting the ACP’s story out as Dominion navigates the hurdles necessary to complete the pipeline.

Blankenship the impact of the pipeline would be felt right here in the Mountain State and that the impact would be significant.

“This pipeline spreads many states but the impact on the community and jobs that the pipeline creates are huge,” Blankenship said. “Our numbers in West Virginia have increased significantly as far as job growth, just related to the pipeline construction those are direct jobs related to the pipeline construction and doesn’t even include all of the indirect jobs and the surge in business for the local businesses around where the construction is happening. I mean it’s a game-changer for those areas during that time of construction.”