West Virginia Pawpaw Festival held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The West Virginia Pawpaw Festival was held at the WVU Core Arboretum on Saturday.

The event provided the public with samples and information about the Appalachian native fruit and even gave festival goers the opportunity to purchase them.

“Pawpaw’s are a native fruit, it’s the largest native fruit to Appalachia and it grows all over the place but a lot of people don’t know about it and a lot of people haven’t eaten them. So, we celebrate them every fall and we invite people to come here and taste pawpaw’s and buy pawpaw’s,” said Zach Fowler, WVU Core Arboretum Director.

Festival officials said, many locals have never heard of or tasted the Pawpaw, making it a hidden gem in Appalachia.