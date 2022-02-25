Delores Jean Perry, 82

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police Troop 1 Headquarters in Fairmont has received a request from the Morgantown Police Department to activate a Silver Alert to locate a woman.

Delores Jean Perry, 82, was last seen at 837 Ridgeway Ave., Morgantown, WV and it is unknown where she would be travelling. She is believed to be driving a black 2010 Hyundai Accent, WV#1T2469.

It is noted that Perry has dementia.

Anyone with information on the situation is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police through Fairmont Communications at 304-367-2850 or the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.