MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — You could say that this year’s West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference is “leading the way through innovative change.” Not only is that the title of the event, but what many event officials hope to do with the conference.

This year’s two-day conference focused on technology and education and was held at the Morgantown Marriott and Event Center. The event brought in more than one hundred members in the technology field to network with 56 exhibitors who discussed how their services can aid educational services in the mountain state.

“We are thrilled to have the statewide conference here in Morgantown where were able to reach out to K-12 educators and administrators. We have higher-education people here and state and government officials as well,” West Virginia Network’s Client Services Manager, Harmony Garletts, said.

West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference (WBOY – Image)

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and network and learn about opportunities available both to students the faculty and administrators in West Virginia,” Garletts added. “This is the only opportunity like this in the state of West Virginia.”

Dr. Leanna Prater from LEGO Education and Derek Bruff, the Director of the Vanderbilt University Center for Teaching, served as the keynote speaker for this event.

Event officials said that the size of the program has doubled since 2022.