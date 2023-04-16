MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of West Virginia’s most popular expositions established a biannual standing over the weekend of April 14-16.

The West Virginia Tattoo Expo hit the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place Hotel, showcasing over 200 artists and a multitude of vendors.

The event is one of the biggest to hit the Morgantown Marriott, bringing in people from all over not only the state but also the world.

Besides on-sight tattooing and vendors, the expo included piercing, Miss Tattoo Pin-Up contests, games, Tattoo of the Day contests and food.

The weekend event is the first time the West Virginia Tattoo Expo has been held in the spring, as the event usually takes place towards the end of summer or beginning of fall, but due to the overwhelming popularity of last year’s expo, the decision was made to expand the event.

Pike Street Studios in Bridgeport, West Virginia was the overall host while the owner, Rocco Cunningham, was the organizer and planner of the event. Cunningham is a Clarksburg native who has been tattooing for almost 20 years.

“The turnout for the weekend has been wonderful, we’re truly thankful for the response for the event everyone who came out, we really appreciate, and we look forward to continuing to do this. West Virginia is in my heart and soul, I was born and raised in the state and I’m a very proud West Virginian,” Cunningham said.

12 News also had the opportunity to speak with Rick Cherry, a veteran of tattooing, who said the West Virginia Tattoo Expo is one of his favorites to attend as the atmosphere is so inviting and family friendly.

A “family friendly” event for sure, as a proud father shows of his daughter’s temporary tattoo.

The West Virginia Tattoo Expo will be back at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place Hotel during the weekend of August 18-20. Tickets for that event are available for purchase now.