West Virginia University announces plans for new campus food options

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Preparations are underway at West Virginia University for a full reopening of dining services in time for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 18, according to a news release.

Members of WVU’s Board of Governors approved several projects designed to enhance the dining experience for the campus community during a special meeting on Thursday, May 20 clearing the way for construction through the summer months.

Three of the projects are at Evansdale Crossing.

Plans include renovations to the 5th floor dining area for World of Wings Cafe, an American sports bar and grill. The former Taziki’s location will be reworked to house York Street Market, while the previous Waldo’s Chicken location will become the I Love Juice Bar with a focus on vegetarian and organic items.

Additionally, a separate York Street Market location is planned at the Mountainlair in the former Blue Tomato space, with a smaller site at The Market @ WVU at Health Sciences alongside Hissho Sushi, in what was previously Mindful Café.

At Lyon Tower, the Lyon’s Den convenience store will be renovated to make space for more coffee options offered during extended hours.

Altogether, the estimated cost of the projects totals $2.2 million.

The work is scheduled to be finished by the start of the fall semester with the exception of World of Wings, which is due to open in spring 2022.

The following dining locations will close permanently:

Boreman Bistro

Brew ‘n Gold

Panini Pete’s

The Greenhouse Café

In May 2018, Sodexo was selected as the University’s vendor for dining services. The Board approved a plan to amend the company’s contract in March to address the business effects of COVID-19.

More information about WVU Dining Services is available online, by phone at 304-293-9999 or by email at dining@mail.wvu.edu.