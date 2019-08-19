West Virginia University freshman students take part in service projects

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – To promote WVU’s commitment to community service, many incoming freshman took part in service projects Sunday August 18 and Monday August 19.

Students were able to choose the serving opportunity that suits them best. This ranged from organizing clothing at Christian Help, to doing activities with residents at nursing homes.

Students were engaging in nearly 20 different service projects on each day.

“It means a lot for a lot of different reasons, but I just think it’s really important to help your community the way you would want to be helped if you ever needed it,” said Caroline Stalica, Experience Leader with WVU Center for Service and Learning. “You know, just to get out there, a little bit out of your comfort zone, and do something new to take a chance and have a good time.”

There were approximately 10 – 50 students were in each group and hundreds took part in the projects.