MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University School of Medicine Saturday hosted Walk With a Future Doc, its first Pediatric Day for community members and kids.

The Walk with a Future Doc event happens every first and third Saturday of each month at the pavilion in Star City. WVU Medicine officials added they held a 20-minute walk on the Caperton Rail Trail followed by games, healthy snacks, and many other family fun activities. Those officials stated the purpose is to get people out of their homes and active with teachings of healthy lifestyles.

“At these walks, we of course encourage activity with the community, we like to have the community here connecting with us as physicians but also with our medical students and any other health professional here. They get to ask questions about anything in the medical arena, especially healthy lifestyles,” said Treah Haggerty, Family Physician at West Virginia University and Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine.

Physicians also said they try and show themselves as being active and healthy setting examples for the families and community members.