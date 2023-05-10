CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown and WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport both made this year’s “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals” list in Newsweek.

The hospitals were the only West Virginia hospitals to make the list. WVU Medicine Children’s was ranked five ribbons, and UHC was ranked four.

Newsweek’s selection criteria is based on a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals, such as neonatal care providers and OB-GYNs, were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data, according to a press release from WVU.

The hospitals must also meet Newsweek’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, C-section; and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures, including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section, the release said.

“This recognition is a testament to the fact that everyone on our maternity and newborn care team is committed to providing the best in truly comprehensive care for our youngest patients and their families,” Chief Administrative Officer of WVU Medicine Children’s Amy Bush said in the release.

President and CEO of UHC David Hess echoed the sentiment, saying “We are proud of the WVU Medicine Obstetrics program we have built, as this further validates our commitment to providing care that rivals what is available nationally, while remaining dedicated to delivering better outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

Click here to see the full list.