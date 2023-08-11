MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University has released the preliminary recommendations for cuts to both undergraduate and graduate as part of its academic transformation.

On Friday, WVU announced that 32 programs, including 12 undergraduate and 20 graduate, are recommended to be discontinued out of its current 338 majors. A press release said that changes would affect 147 undergraduate and 287 graduate students.

A full list of programs is available below, but some majors of consequence include all foreign language degrees. The release also said that the university is “reviewing plans to eliminate the language requirement for all majors,” and instead is “exploring alternative methods of delivery such as a partnership with an online language app or online partnership.”

The recommendation for many majors is a reduction in faculty without any other changes to the program. WVU said that this includes 169 potential faculty line reductions, which is approximately 7% of the total Morgantown faculty.

“While we view these preliminary recommendations for reductions and discontinuations as necessary, we are keenly aware of the people they will affect,” said President Gordon Gee in the release. “We do not take that lightly. These faculty are our colleagues, our neighbors and our friends. These decisions are difficult to make.”

The following programs are recommended for complete discontinuation or discontinuation to merge with another major:

  • BSBSE Biometric Systems Engineering
  • MA Higher Education Administration
  • MA Multi-categorical Special Education
  • PHD Higher Education
  • EDD Higher Education Administration
  • BA Art History
  • BM Music Performance: Jazz and Commercial Music
  • MM Collaborative Piano
  • MM Composition
  • MM Jazz Pedagogy
  • DMA Collaborative Piano
  • DMA Composition
  • BFA Puppetry
  • MFA Acting
  • BS Environmental and Community Planning
  • BSLA Landscape Architecture
  • MLA Landscape Architecture
  • BSR Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Resources
  • BS Agribusiness Management
  • BS Environmental and Energy Resources Management
  • BS Environmental and Natural Resource Economics
  • MS Energy Environments
  • PhD Resource Management
  • MA Communication Studies
  • MFA Creative Writing
  • PhD Mathematics
  • MLS Legal Studies
  • MPA Public Administration
  • BA Chinese Studies
  • BA French
  • BA German Studies
  • BA Russian Studies
  • BA Spanish
  • MA Linguistics
  • MA Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages
  • PhD Business Administration: Management
  • BS Public Health
  • PhD Occupational and Environmental Health Sciences

The recommendation does not inherently mean that the program’s fate is decided; faculty do have the option to appeal the recommendation by Aug. 18.

Students, families and community members who are seeking more information can attend an information session on Thursday, Aug. 17 hosted by the Division of Student Life and the Mountaineer Parents Club. That meeting will take place at 6 p.m., according to the release, but a location was not specified.

The full list of recommendations for the programs that were placed under review can be found below.

PROGRAMNO CHANGEREDUCTION IN FACULTYDISCONTINUEDREVISED
BSCE Civil EngineeringX
PhD Civil EngineeringX
BSBSE Biometric Systems EngineeringX
BSCPE Computer EngineeringX
BSCS Computer ScienceX
BS CybersecurityX
BSEE Electrical EngineeringX
MSSE Software EngineeringX
PhD Computer EngineeringX
PhD Computer ScienceX
BSMINE Mining EngineeringX
PhD Engineering: Mining EngineeringXExplore the development of a cooperative PhD program
BSPNGE Petroleum and Natural Gas EngineeringX
PhD Engineering: Petroleum and Natural Gas EngineeringXExplore the development of a cooperative PhD program
BA Elementary EducationXReduction of credits, accomplish participation in Ohio reciprocity and expanded state strategy
MA Higher Education AdministrationX
MA Literacy EducationX
MA Multi-categorical Special EducationX
PhD Higher EducationX
EdD Higher Education AdministrationX
BA Art HistoryX
BA Technical Art HistoryX
BFA Art EducationEliminate area of emphases in ceramics printmaking and sculpture, reduce credit hours, eliminate specialization
BFA Art and DesignXEliminate area of emphases in ceramics printmaking and sculpture, reduce credit hours
MA Art EducationX
MFA Art and DesignXEliminate area of emphases in ceramics printmaking and sculpture,
BA MusicX
BA Music Business and IndustryX
BM Music CompositionX
BM Music EducationX
BM Music Performance: Jazz and Commerical MusicXAuthorized to begin the Intent to Plan process for creating a new commercial music undergraduate program
BM Music PerformanceX
BM Music TherapyX
MA Music Business and IndustryX
MM Collaborative PianoX
MM CompositionX
MM ConductingX
MM Jazz PedagogyX
MM Music EducationX
MM PerformanceX
DMA Collaborative PianoX
DMA CompositionX
DMA ConductingX
DMA PerformanceX
BA DanceX
BFA ActingX
BFA Musical TheatreX
BFA TheatreX
BFA Theatre Design and TechnologyX
BFA PuppetryXMerged into BA Theatre
MFA ActingX
MFA Costume Design and TechnologyXCombine into single production major
MFA Lighting Design and TechnologyXCombine into single production major
MFA Scenic Design and TechnologyXCombine into single production major
MFA Technical DirectionXCombine into single production major
JD LawXEliminate inefficient and unnecessary program requirements
BS-AGR Agriculture and Extension EducationX
BS Design StudiesXMove program into new Arts and Media College
BS Environmental and Community PlanningX
BS Fashion Design and MerchandisingXMove program into new Arts and Media College
BS Interior ArchitectureXMove program into new Arts and Media College
BSLA Landscape ArchitectureX
MSLA Landscape ArchitectureX
PhD Human and Community DevelopmentXRevise curriculum
BS Energy Land ManagementMerge with BS Environmental and Energy Resources Management
BSF Forest Resource ManagementXXMerged with BSF Wood Science and Technology to create new major
BSR Recreation, Parks and Tourism ResourcesX
BS Wildlife and Fisheries ResourcesX
BSF Wood Science and TechnologyXXMerged with BSF Forest Resource Management to create new major
PhD Natural Resources ScienceX
BS Environmental, Soil and Water ScienceX
BS Environmental MicrobiologyXXTo be delivered as area of emphasis within BS Environmental, Soil and Water Science
BS-AGR HorticultureXMerged with BS-AGR Sustainable Food and Farming to create new major
BS-AGR Sustainable Food and FarmingXMerged with BS-AGR Horticulture to create new major
PhD Genetics and Development BiologyX
PhD Plant and Soil SciencesX
BS Agribusiness ManagementXMerged with BS Environmental and Natural Resource Economics to create new major
BS Energy Land ManagementMerge with BS Environmental and Energy Resources Management
BS Environmental and Energy Resource ManagementXMerge with BS Energy Land Management to create new major
BS Environmental and Natural Resource EconomicsXMerge with BS Agribusiness Management to create new major
MS Energy EnvironmentsX
PhD Natural Resource EconomicsX
PhD Resource ManagementX
BA Women’s and Gender StudiesMoved to Department of Sociology and Anthropology
BA/BS ChemistryXRevise curriculum
PhD ChemistryX
BA Communication StudiesXRevise curriculum
MA Communication Studies (Online)XRevise curriculum
MA Communication studies (In-person)X
PhD Communication StudiesXRevise curriculum
BA EnglishX
BA English Secondary EducationX
MFA Creative WritingX
MA Professional Writing and EditingX
PhD EnglishXRevise curriculum
BA/BS MathematicsXRevise curriculum
PhD MathematicsX
BA PhilosophyX
MLS Legal StudiesX
MPA Public AdministrationX
BA Chinese StudiesX
BA FrenchX
BA German StudiesX
BA Russian StudiesX
BA SpanishX
MA LinguisticsX
MA Teaching English to Speakers of Other LanguagesX
BSBA ManagementX
MS Human Resource ManagementX
BS Communication Sciences and DisordersX
BS Exercise PhysiologyX
BS Health Informatics/Information ManagementXWill monitor recruitment over the next 3 fall semesters
BS Human Performance and HealthX
MS Athletic TrainingXWill monitor recruitment over the next 3 fall semesters
MOT Occupational TherapyX
MS Speech Language PathologyX
PhD Exercise PhysiologyX
AuD AudiologyX
DPT Physical TherapyX
BS PharmacyX
PharmD PharmacyX
PhD Health Services and Outcomes ResearchX
PhD Pharmaceutical and Pharmacological SciencesX
BS Public HealthXXMerge with BS Health Services Management and Leadership
MPH Public HealthX
MHA Health AdministrationX
MS Biostatistics X
MS Industrial HygieneExplore the development of an intercollegiate collaboration
PhD Occupational and Environmental Health SciencesX
PhD EpidemiologyX
PhD Social and Behavioral SciencesX

A full list of programs and their recommended outcomes is available at the WVU Office of the Provost website.