MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — In response to “questionable comments” made by Arizona State University school leaders, several ASU alumni sent a donation to West Virginia University’s student food pantry.

FILE – The Rack student food pantry at WVU in February 2021 (WBOY image)

Several schools, including Arizona State, were added to the Big 12 Conference late last week. When the change was announced, ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson told reporters in response to travel logistics concerns during late football season, “I promise I’m not going to Morgantown. I’m going to sign that to [Deputy Athletics Director] Jean Boyd. He can go to Morgantown,” as was reported by Sports Illustrated.

The words have sparked some response from West Virginians, including WVU athletic director Wren Baker who said in a social media post on Sunday, ” There are two kinds of people in the world. People who love West Virginia and people who haven’t been here.”

Now, ASU alumni Nick Lough and Michael O’Connor, who have no connection to West Virginia, have donated approximately $700 worth of food to The Rack. The Wednesday release from the duo said Anderson’s comments “rocked Lough and O’Connor to their cores.”

“First impressions are important and we want West Virginia University students, alumni and Big12 leaders to know that many Arizona State faithful are thankful for the opportunity to play against some wonderful institutions on the field and that we will support our new friends off it,” said Lough in the release.

The alums also said that although they “bleed maroon and gold,” they look forward to attending a matchup between the Mountaineers and the Sun Devils at Milan Puskar Stadium in the near future.

Anderson said he has since apologized to Baker for the comments and said that it was made “in jest,” according to Arizona Sports.