MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Week, a 76-year-old fall tradition at West Virginia University, is back this week along with the popular Arts and Crafts Fair.

The Mountaineer Week Arts and Crafts Fair is taking place at Mountainlair this weekend and allows multiple craft vendors from across the state of West Virginia to gather and show off their talents.

“Mountaineer Week is a great way to celebrate the Appalachian Heritage and culture that we have here at WVU, but events like this are really important for bringing the community and our student community together to highlight some of the really amazing things we have in Appalachia,” Rachel Johnson, Student Event Booking Intern for Arts and Entertainment, said.

The fair showcases over 60 Appalachian artists who were hand-selected by a jury to give attendees the best experience. All items for sale are hand-crafted and include things like pottery, handblown glass and art prints.

Sara Golden, Owner of Stream of Thought and first-time participant of Mountaineer Week Arts and Crafts Fair told 12 News that events like this are important for the local culture.

“It’s amazing to be able to uh share your work with other people, but uh the culture needs to experience different things and that’s, that’s the basis of Appalachia and sharing our work with other people,” said Golden.

The fair is being held in the WVU Mountainlair Ballrooms and will be taking place on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.