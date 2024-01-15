MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — The Center for Black Culture at West Virginia University held its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast Monday morning where several students were awarded scholarships named after King for demonstrated interest in human and civil rights.

West Virginia delegate and WVU alumni Anitra Hamilton was awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Achievement Award for “working to fulfill the commitment of the Reverend.”

Hamilton is an employee at WVU Ruby Memorial and is the current president of the Morgantown Kingwood branch of the NAACP. As president she has overseen voter registration and engagement, blood drives, Narcan training as well as vaccination clinics. She was unable to be at the breakfast because the West Virginia House of Delegates was in session.

The keynote speaker was Jeneisha Harris, founder of the Free Community Food Program in Nashville Tennessee. Over the last five years, the program has served over 17,000 meals, mainly focusing on feeding students breakfast to ensure they get proper nutrition.

Harris is also known for her protest to remove a bust of the Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee state capital. She was arrested during one of the protests, but the Tennessee State Capitol Commission later voted to remove the bust and put it in a museum.

During his time, Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested 29 times, including for the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the Atlanta Sit-In. Many have called Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. a “troublemaker” including former president Harry S. Truman.

“I do think that if MLK was existing in his time, he would absolutely be called a ‘troublemaker,’” Harris said. “I think that the label has a negative connotation because of societal standards, but being a troublemaker just means you stand for what’s right.”

To learn more about the WVU Center for Black Culture, you can visit its website.