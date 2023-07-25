MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport native Ross Marra is living out his dream of working with the team he grew up watching and supporting after WVU announced him as the latest executive addition to its athletics team.

“I was a lifelong Mountaineer fan, my entire life revolved around WVU sports,” Marra said in an interview with 12 News.

Young Ross Marra at Milan Puskar Stadium (Courtesy of Ross Marra)

Marra’s athletic career, playing left field on Bridgeport’s state champion teams in the mid-2010s, didn’t lead him to suit up for WVU or even attend college in the Mountain State. Instead, he attended the University of South Carolina, where he pursued a degree in business management with a minor in sport and entertainment management. After college, he stayed in the Carolinas and landed a job overseeing athletic content with Wake Forest.

Ross Marra poses with family (Courtesy of Ross Marra)

Ross Marra poses with Wake Forest’s crew (Courtesy of Ross Marra)

“That didn’t mean I wasn’t a Mountaineer fan anymore,” Marra said. “I mean, some of my best memories are while I was still at school going to that Tennessee game in Charlotte and watching other games, so I’ve always been a fan even when I was away from the state. The Mountaineers never leave ya.”

Marra never fully left the Mountaineers either. During college, he came back to intern for WVU and thought about the opportunity of working for the school.

“I’ve always said that I’m interested in coming home, I’m always interested in WVU,” Marra said.

Marra’s interest ultimately turned his dream into a reality as he was just recently named the new Assistant Athletics Director in charge of creative/digital media for the athletics department at WVU.

Ross Marra poses at PNC Park before Backyard Brawl (Courtesy of Ross Marra)

“This means the world to me,” Marra said. “My family still lives in Bridgeport and to be a lot closer to them—I was seven and a half hours away at college and four and a half at my last stop—so to be closer and to have more room and more time around my family is awesome and that means the world to me and WVU holds a very special place in my heart.”

Marra will oversee creative video content and social media posts for all 18 programs. With this new role, he looks to provide WVU fans all across the country with a closer look into Mountaineers sports and provide powerful storytelling.

“Fans want an inside look, whether they were at the game or want a different look. We’re going to make a real effort to tell the stories of all of our teams here,” Marra said. “Having an understanding of the history of the sports here, I think will be a humungous benefit to me.”

Ultimately, Marra said that he wants to make everyone proud who has supported him on his journey of accomplishing his childhood dream of becoming a Mountaineer.