MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport native Ross Marra was announced as the latest executive addition to WVU Athletics on Tuesday.

According to an article from WVU Athletics, Marra will be the new Assistant Athletics Director in charge of creative/digital media for the athletics department at WVU. The article said that his duties will range from directing creative video content and social media posts for all 18 varsity programs to overseeing the department’s digital information strategies.

“I am honored to come home to West Virginia and work with a great creative staff to deliver powerful storytelling pieces, whether poignant, exciting or both in a creative and meaningful way,” Marra said. “There is a strong foundation here, but the goal will be to further elevate the already well-respected brand of WVU Athletics on the national, regional and local level.”

Marra performed a similar job at Wake Forest University, where he spent the past three years creating digital content for the Demon Deacons. His time at Wake Forest was spent designing and overhauling the creative department for the university, something he plans to also do in Morgantown, according to the article.

“I know this state, I know this fan base and I certainly know WVU Athletics, which makes this not only a tremendous career opportunity, but a chance to make a difference for a University of which I have been a lifelong fan.”

Marra graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2020 with a degree in business management and from Bridgeport High School in 2016 where he played baseball for the Indians and contributed to three straight state championships from 2014-2016.